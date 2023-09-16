Two-weeks long hockey camp ends in Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, Sep 16 (DNA): A two-weeks long hockey camp, setup at Dir Lower Sports Complex in connection with the National Hockey Day celebration, ended here Saturday with great enthusiasm shown by the athletes associated with the game of hockey.

The National Hockey Day celebration was organized by District Sports Officer Abrar Khan with the support of district sports officers. Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdul Wali Khan, DSO Abrar Khan, President All Sports Malik Shah, Naseem Khan, Senior Congress Member Muhammad Yousaf, General Secretary Muslim Khan, Prominent Political Social Personality Alhaji Ameer Azam Khan, Governor Malakand Youth Assembly Qazi Sajid Mehmood, Engineer Aminul Haq, Former Footballer Sadar Zeb, Ustad Ali Sher, Youth Counselors Sikandar Shah, Khalid Shah, Sirajuddin, Salman Khan, Nasser Afghan, Mansoor Zareen, prominent social worker S Akbar Khan Lala including a large number of political and social personalities and local elders were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers praised the positive activities of the Sports Department and appreciated District Sports Officer Abrar Khan for organizing the National Hockey Day celebration. They said that Abrar Khan is very active and organized numerous sports activities for the youth of Dir Lower. They said that despite of the shortage of funds, all the sports activities are organized in a befitting manner. The speakers expressed the hope that District Sports Officer Dir Lower Abrar Khan would continue his efforts by involving the youth of Dir Lower in healthy sports activities.