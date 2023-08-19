Two terrorists killed in Khyber District IBO: ISPR

Rawalpindi, AUG 19 /DNA/ – On night 18/19 August 2023, security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation on reported presence of terrorists in general area Bara, Khyber District.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists and resultantly two terrorists were sent to hell. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.