Two terrorists killed in Balochistan gunfight: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, MAY 12: At least two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and three other injured in a terrorist attack on an FC camp by the terrorist in the Muslim Bagh area of northern Balochistan, reported on Friday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The incident resulted in a clash between security forces and terrorists, leaving two security personnel martyred and three others injured.

In response, security forces launched a clearance operation, resulting in the killing of two terrorists. The operation is still ongoing, with the terrorists being confined to a building and besieged by security personnel.

The ISPR confirmed the incident, stating that the core commander Quetta is overseeing the operation in Muslim Bagh.

The area has been cordoned off, and the security forces are taking all necessary measures to neutralize the terrorists.