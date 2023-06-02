Two terrorists killed during fire exchange in Dossali: ISPR
Rawalpindi, JUN 2 /DNA/ – : On 01 June 2023, fire exchange took place between terrorists and security forces in general area Dossali, North Waziristan District.
Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and sealed all possible escape routes. During the ensuing fire exchange, two terrorists were sent to hell.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.
Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.
Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.
Related News
Narrative that I’ve intentionally created separate group within SC factually incorrect: Justice Isa
ISLAMABAD, JUN 2: Senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court (SC), Justice Qazi Faez Isa,Read More
Pakistan greatly values ties with Italy, says Asif
Italy remains among top ten exporting countries for Pakistan in the world, says Ambassador AndreasRead More
Comments are Closed