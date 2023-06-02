Friday, June 2, 2023
Main Menu

Two terrorists killed during fire exchange in Dossali: ISPR

| June 2, 2023

Rawalpindi, JUN 2 /DNA/ – : On 01 June 2023, fire exchange took place between terrorists and security forces in general area Dossali, North Waziristan District.

Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and sealed all possible escape routes. During the ensuing fire exchange, two terrorists were sent to hell.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Narrative that I’ve intentionally created separate group within SC factually incorrect: Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD, JUN 2: Senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court (SC), Justice Qazi Faez Isa,Read More

Pakistan greatly values ties with Italy, says Asif

Italy remains among top ten exporting countries for Pakistan in the world, says Ambassador AndreasRead More

Comments are Closed