Two terrorists killed during fire exchange in Dossali: ISPR

Rawalpindi, JUN 2 /DNA/ – : On 01 June 2023, fire exchange took place between terrorists and security forces in general area Dossali, North Waziristan District.

Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and sealed all possible escape routes. During the ensuing fire exchange, two terrorists were sent to hell.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.