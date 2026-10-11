Two suspects arrested with narcotics

LAHORE, Oct 11 (DNA):Mughalpura and Race Course police on Sunday arrested two alleged drug peddlers during raids at different locations in Lahore and recovered 1.320 kilograms of hashish and 630 grams of ice (crystal methamphetamine) from their possession.

According to SP Civil Lines,the suspects were identified as Abdul Majeed and Waseem.

The arrests were made during intelligence-based operations against drug dealers.

Police officials said the suspects allegedly sold narcotics while moving around different areas and their adjoining localities.

Cases have been registered against both suspects, while further legal proceedings was underway.

The SP Civil Lines said intelligence-based operations against drug peddlers would continue and legal action would be taken against those involved in the illicit trade.