Two soldiers martyred foiling terrorist attempt in Sararogha, SW

RAWALPINDI, APR 16: Terrorists fired upon Security Forces in Sararogha, South Waziristan District. Own troops initiated a prompt response. However, during an intense exchange of fire, two soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. Details of Shuhada:-

Lance Naik Umar Ali Khan (age 26 years, resident of Bannu).

Sepoy Muhammad Siraj ud Din (age 23 years, resident of DI Khan).

Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.