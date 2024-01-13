Two separate operations in KP eliminate four deadly terrorists: ISPR

Rawalpindi, 13 Jan: /DNA/ – Four terrorists were sent to hell by security forces in two seperate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. An intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan district. During the conduct of operation, after an intense exchange of fire, HVT Terrorist Comd Tabassum @ Qadarman along with Terrorist Sajid @Sarkandi, were sent to hell by the security forces.

In another joint operation conducted by the security forces and Police in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan district, two more terrorists were sent to hell. Weapons, ammunition & explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion & target killings of innocent civilians, and were highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.