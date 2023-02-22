Two persons lost their lives

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (FEB-22): Two persons were lost their lives in two different incidents at the outskirts areas of police stations Pindibheb and Fatehjang of Attock district on Wednesday. Police said, in first incident, a lady died of electric shock in her house in village Mianwala in the limits of Pindigheb police station. The household lady was pressing her cloth with electric iron when she received severe electric shock. She was taken to THQ hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speedy car on Fatehjang- Kohat road near village Jaffar within the purview of Fatehjang Police station. Police sources said that 23 years old Mohsin Ali was going on his motorcycle when a speedy car recklessly driven by unknown driver knocked his motorcycle resultantly he died on the spot. Respective Police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation. However, the absconding killer could not be traced by the police till filing of this story