Two persons killed in Attock

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

ATTOCK (JAN-29): Two persons were killed while a couple was injured in three different incidents within the jurisdiction of Attock on Sunday. In the first incident, a man was tortured to death for allegedly desecrating the Holy Quran at the outskirts village Surug of Pindigheb Police station.

Police sources said that the accused Fakhar Zaman has allegedly desecrated the Holy Quran few weeks ago and Sunday his tortured body was found as some unknown person has tortured him to death.

Separately body of a man was found from river Indus near Damaan in the limits of Hazro Police station. Police sources said that some locals have spotted the body of a man floating in the river and informed rescue 1122 who have recovered the body and shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Hazro where the deceased was identified as 37 years old Sattar Ahmed. Moreover, a couple sustained serious injuries when their car turned turtle on Islamabad-Peshawar motorway near Hassanabdal.

According to rescue 1122 sources, 35 years old Abdul Rehman along with his wife was going in his car when he lost control due to over speeding Hazara interchange and the car was turned turtle resultantly both were injured critically. The injured were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Hassanabdal. Respective Police registered separate cases and launched further investigation.

QAZI SHOAIB KHAN, BUREAU CHIEF, DISTRICT ATTOCK 03335117140