Two Pak soldiers embraced Shahadat in intense Dera Ismail Khan firefight

RAWALPINDI, OCT 25 /DNA/ – Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Zarkani, Dera Ismail Khan District, on reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna Al Khwarij.

Owing to meticulous conduct of operation by security forces, six Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Naik Ghulam Murtaza (age : 36 years, resident of District Gujrat) & Sepoy Taseer Ahmed (age: 30 years, resident of District Talagang) having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifices and embraced shahadat.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area, as the relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm-e-Istehkam” (as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further reinforce our unwavering commitment of safeguarding our nation at all costs.