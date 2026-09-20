Two officers, four soldiers martyred in Hangu Operation: ISPR

DNA

RAWALPINDI, SEP 20 /DNA/ – Fire exchange took place between the Security Forces convoy and Khwarij in Hangu District. Resultantly, eight Khwarij belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna-Al-Khwarij were sent to hell due to effective engagement by own troops.

However, during the intense fire exchange, two brave officers including Captain Abuzar Farooq (Age: 23 years, resident of District Gujranwala) and Lieutenant Sheraz Babar (Age: 22 years, resident of District Chakwal), who were leading their troops from the front, fought gallantly and paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat along with their four men.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area, as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country. These sacrifices of our brave soldiers further reinforce our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation at all costs.