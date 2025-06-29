Two fugitives wanted by Pakistan nabbed in Spain on Interpol’s red notice: ministry

MADRID, JUN 29: Spanish authorities have arrested two fugitives wanted by Pakistan in cases related to terrorism, murder, and abduction for ransom following the issuance of Interpol’s red notice, interior ministry said on Sunday.

The proclaimed offenders will be handed over to Pakistan after formal formalities, the ministry’s spokesperson said, adding that one of the accused, Nawazish Ali Hunjra, was wanted in 23 cases of terrorism, murder, abduction for ransom, and others.

Furthermore, the second fugitive arrested in Spain was Haroon Iqbal. Iqbal was also wanted by Pakistani authorities in several cases, the statement added.

This development came after Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry’s recent visit to Spain where he met his counterpart, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry (right) holding a meeting with Spanish counterpart Fernando Grande-Marlaska. — PTV News/File

During the visit, Chaudhry sought action on the red notices issued against dozens of suspects.

Speaking on the development, Minister Talal Chaudhry thanked the Spanish government and Interior Minister Marlaska for their prompt action and cooperation.

He expressed confidence that this success marks the beginning of a broader crackdown on fugitives who flee Pakistan to avoid legal consequences.

“This is a major step forward in our commitment to justice. I am grateful to the Spanish authorities for understanding the gravity of the situation and taking swift action. We hope to see the remaining fugitives arrested and extradited soon,” said Chaudhry in a statement.

Legal proceedings are now underway to facilitate the extradition of the arrested individuals to Pakistan, where they will face trial under the country’s anti-terrorism and criminal laws.

Pakistan has long been seeking the arrest and extradition of 38 fugitives from Spain, most of whom are wanted in serious criminal and terrorism-related cases.

These individuals had managed to evade justice for years, exploiting legal loopholes and a lack of coordination between international enforcement agencies.

The development is being hailed as a milestone in international law enforcement cooperation, and a sign that Pakistan is intensifying efforts to bring back criminals who have found refuge abroad.

— With additional input from APP