Two-Day Int’l exhibition, seminar on herbal medicines concludes

ISLAMABAD, 10 JUN (DNA) — The two-day International Exhibition and Seminar on Herbal Medicines Research, Processing and Drug Development concluded at the COMSTECH Secretariat in Islamabad. The event was organized by the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the OIC (COMSTECH) in collaboration with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

The exhibition and seminar aimed to bring together regulators, policymakers, researchers, practitioners, academicians, industry representatives, scientists, pharmacists and students to discuss emerging trends, regulatory frameworks, research opportunities and future directions for the herbal, Unani, homeopathic and traditional medicine sectors.

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal inaugurated the event as chief guest. Ambassadors and diplomats from several OIC member states participated in the seminar and visited the exhibition, which featured products and innovations from Pakistan’s leading herbal and traditional medicine manufacturers.

The two-day programme featured technical presentations by senior experts and regulators. DRAP Chief Executive Officer Dr. Obaidullah discussed the role of alternative medicines in healthcare systems. The President of the National Tibb Council spoke on the integration of Unani medicine into national healthcare frameworks, while Dr. Abdul Rashid, Consultant (Health Initiatives) at COMSTECH, presented emerging guidelines and regulatory considerations relating to clinical trials of herbal products, alternative medicines and Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Representatives of participating companies also addressed the gathering, introducing their organizations and highlighting key products developed for the treatment and management of various diseases. The event provided a platform for dialogue among stakeholders and contributed to the development of short-, medium- and long-term policy recommendations aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s herbal and traditional medicine sector.

Discussions also supported ongoing efforts towards the documentation and standardization of herbal medicines and the development of a comprehensive Herbal Pharmacopoeia for Pakistan.More than 50 manufacturers representing the herbal, Unani, homeopathic and traditional medicine industries participated in the exhibition.

Prominent organizations, including Qarshi Industries, Marhaba Laboratories, Hamdard Laboratories, Herbion, Herbiotics, Nutrifactor, Hemani, Kamal Laboratories, Ashraf Laboratories, Mint Pharmaceuticals and Masood Homeopathic Laboratories, showcased their products, research initiatives and technological advancements through dedicated exhibition stalls.

The exhibition and seminar formed part of COMSTECH’s broader efforts to promote evidence-based traditional medicine, foster industry-academia collaboration, strengthen regulatory frameworks and enhance international cooperation among OIC member states in health sciences and pharmaceutical innovation. — DNA