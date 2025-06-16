by Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

The world revolves around power, conspiracies and vested interests. In view of these phenomena, the months of May and June 2025 have become etched in contemporary geopolitical memory for two seemingly separate yet strikingly parallel conflicts—one between Pakistan and India, the other between Israel and Iran. Though separated by thousands of miles, both episodes displayed a common methodology, a mirrored hostility, and an undeniable alliance behind the scenes. These were not coincidental skirmishes but coordinated acts of aggression targeting two Muslim nations. In both theatres, a joint strategic framework between Israel and India was unmistakably visible—an axis of power that seeks regional domination through calculated provocation.

On the morning of May 7, 2025, Pakistan was compelled to respond militarily to an Indian violation of its airspace and sovereignty. According to credible military reports, Indian drones attempted deep aerial reconnaissance over Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as Pakistan under the guise of a “counter-terrorist maneuver. In retaliation, Pakistan scrambled these drones, successfully repelling the intrusion and conducting limited precision strikes on Indian military outposts along the Line of Control.

However, what set this episode apart was the chilling discovery that the drones were not of Indian origin. Defense analysts and electronic forensics teams traced the downed drones back to Israeli manufacturer Elbit Systems, confirming the presence of Hermes 900 and Harop drones—advanced combat UAVs previously used in Gaza and Lebanon. These drones had been remotely piloted not from Israeli territory, but from a command center near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Israeli defense technicians stationed on Indian soil, under a bilateral defense cooperation protocol signed in 2023, were operating these machines. This was no longer a matter of speculation; this was direct collaboration.

More disturbingly, diplomatic cables leaked through anonymous intelligence channels revealed that between May 1 and May 7, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were in communication at least four times. According to one cable sourced from a European intelligence agency, Netanyahu promised “tactical intelligence, technological support, and political cover in international forums” to India during its brief campaign. The entire exercise, it appears, was designed not only to provoke Pakistan but to assess its rapid response capabilities in the event of a larger future conflict.

This hidden agenda was later confirmed in an interview given by Prime Minister Netanyahu on June 10, only three days before the Israeli strike on Iran. Speaking to “The Jerusalem Chronicle”, Netanyahu openly referred to both Pakistan and Iran as “radical Islamic states possessing or nearing nuclear capabilities,” claiming that “the global community must remain vigilant against these ideological regimes with atomic teeth.” He further declared, “While we are focused on Iran’s ambitions, we cannot ignore Pakistan’s strategic position and military potential—especially when aligned ideologically with Tehran.” These remarks, though framed in the language of preemptive security, revealed a deep-seated bias and a justification for regional aggression under the veil of self-preservation. Netanyahu’s comments clearly exposed a strategic doctrine that does not differentiate between real threats and perceived ones if they arise from the Muslim world.

Interestingly, in the days preceding the May 7 escalation, the U.S. Vice President publicly stated that “the United States has no role to play in the Pakistan-India tension.” However, as the situation escalated and global markets wavered, the U.S. President intervened diplomatically, pressuring both sides into a ceasefire brokered through backchannel communication and high-level mediators. This inconsistency in U.S. posture—first denying involvement, then stepping in to halt conflict—reveals the West’s careful calibration of when and where to engage, driven not by moral clarity but by geopolitical calculus.

Given Iran’s remarkable resilience and military effectiveness during the June 13 Israeli assault—where Tehran’s air defenses neutralized nearly half of Israel’s advanced missile barrage—speculation is now rife that the U.S. President may once again be compelled to intervene diplomatically. Washington’s concern, analysts argue, is no longer only about regional escalation but about Iran’s demonstrated capability to withstand and respond to high-tech aggression. The world is watching, and once more, the United States may be forced to abandon passive neutrality in favor of pressured diplomacy.

Barely a month after the South Asian crisis, a new chapter of confrontation unfolded in the Middle East. On June 13, 2025, Israel launched a comprehensive military assault on Iran, striking key facilities in Isfahan, Bushehr, and Khorramabad. Over 36 missiles, including the long-range Jericho III and precision-guided Delilah cruise missiles, were deployed, alongside stealth drones from the Israeli Air Force. Among the primary targets were Iran’s nuclear fuel enrichment facilities, the Imam Ali military base, and communication hubs suspected of housing IRGC cyber units.

Once again, the hand of coordination with India was evident. Just hours before the attack, Netanyahu and Modi exchanged another round of communication, confirmed by international media monitoring encrypted traffic between Tel Aviv and New Delhi. Furthermore, the cyberattack that coincided with the missile strike disrupted over 40 percent of Iran’s air traffic control systems and disabled portions of the country’s oil export communication infrastructure. Cybersecurity firms in Tehran traced the malware to a software package originally developed by Tata Advanced Systems in partnership with Israel Aerospace Industries. The code, a hybrid of previously used Stuxnet and Flame variants, was engineered to target SCADA systems—further proof of Indo-Israeli cooperation in hybrid warfare.

Iran, like Pakistan, stood its ground. The Bavar-373 and Khordad-15 missile defense systems intercepted 19 of the incoming missiles mid-flight. In response, Iran launched a limited counterstrike, targeting Israeli intelligence positions in the occupied Golan Heights using Fateh-110 missiles. The swift defense and proportional retaliation reaffirmed Iran’s preparedness and capability to confront high-tech aggression. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a rare address to the nation, denounced the “Zionist-Hindu nexus,” calling for greater Muslim solidarity in the face of systematic regional destabilization.

The common thread in both conflicts is stark; Israel and India operating in tandem, combining military, technological, and cyber capabilities to challenge regional Muslim powers. For both, Iran and Pakistan represent ideological, strategic, and geopolitical resistance. While Israel seeks to eliminate Iran as a regional competitor and suppress any challenge to its nuclear monopoly, India eyes Pakistan as an obstacle to its ambitions of unchallenged hegemony in South Asia.

The broader concern, however, lies in the deafening silence of the global community. The United Nations failed to call any emergency session. Western media outlets framed the Pakistan-India conflict as a “border escalation” and the Israel-Iran exchange as a “preventive strike” against alleged Iranian provocation. Not a single resolution of condemnation was issued. This selective morality exposes the hollow core of so-called international justice—a system that blinks at violations when they target Muslim nations.

In the face of such complex aggression, the way forward for Pakistan and Iran is not merely reactive but strategic. Military intelligence sharing, coordinated cyber defenses, joint military exercises, and diplomatic synchronization must become the foundation of a deeper alliance. History shows that isolated states fall, but aligned states endure. Both nations must realize that their survival and dignity are now intertwined not only in faith and culture, but in fate.

The wars of May and June 2025 will be remembered not only for the might of drones and missiles but for the clarity they provided about the shape of the future. The age of hybrid warfare is upon us, where bullets and bytes go hand in hand. Yet even in this age, there remains a timeless truth: the soul of a nation, when united, cannot be conquered. Iran and Pakistan did not merely survive these attacks—they emerged strengthened, their peoples resolute, their enemies warned. Ultimately, tyranny may march with steel, but history always walks with justice. And justice, though delayed, never dies.