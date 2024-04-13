Two brave soldiers martyred in anti-terrorism operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, APR 13 /DNA/ – Security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Buner District, on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, after an intense fire exchange, HVT Terrorist ring leader Saleem @Rabbani was sent to hell, while two other terrorists were injured.

Terrorist Saleem @Rabbani remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as extortion & target killings of innocent civilians. He was highly wanted by the Law enforcement agencies and Government had fixed Head money of PKR 5 Million on him.

However, during the operation, two brave sons of soil, Lance Havildar Mudassar Mehmood (age-36 yrs; resident of district Rawalpindi) and Lance Naik Haseeb Javed (age-27 yrs; resident of district Poonch, AJ&K), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.