Twin Sisters Rule PAKMMAF Contender Series

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation (PAKMMAF) successfully held the inaugural PAKMMAF ACTIVIT Contender Series featuring 12 elite bouts and showcasing the country’s top emerging MMA talent ahead of upcoming IMMAF World Championships.

Twin sisters Maliha Ali and Manesha Ali stole the spotlight with impressive victories. Former National MMA Champion Manesha Ali defeated Karachi’s Imama by unanimous decision and earned the Fight of the Night award with a dominant three-round display. Her sister Maliha Ali overcame Quetta’s Sadia despite giving away around five kilograms in weight, highlighting her class and determination.

Former national wrestling champion Rashid Gujjar avenged his National Championship final defeat by beating Qurban Khan in a keenly contested rematch, while rising star Aurangzeb Ahmed produced a stunning knockout victory as he prepares for the IMMAF Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi this August.

Maliha Ali, Manesha Ali and Rashid Gujjar will now focus on the IMMAF World Championships in Georgia this November. The Contender Series aims to provide Pakistani fighters with high-level competition and a pathway to international events and professional MMA organizations.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb attended the event as chief guest and praised PAKMMAF for promoting MMA among youth, saying sports help steer young people away from drugs and crime while building discipline, resilience and healthier lifestyles.

PAKMMAF President Omar Ahmed said the federation is developing a complete athlete pathway from schools and colleges to international championships and professional promotions, adding that the goal is not only to win medals but also to create sustainable opportunities for Pakistani MMA athletes. He also thanked ACTIVIT and Dr. Rizwan Aftab Ahmed for their continued support in promoting the sport.