Twin cities witness silent shift towards electric vehicles

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (DNA):Amid soaring fuel prices driven by Middle East tensions and growing environmental concerns, the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are witnessing a silent but swift shift towards electric mobility, as more and more citizens are opting for electric vehicles as a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to conventional fuel-run transport.

From electric bikes and scooters to cars and rickshaws, the roads of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are witnessing a visible surge in EVs, particularly among students, office-goers and delivery riders.

The trend is being driven by low running cost, low maintenance and government support for EV charging infrastructure. Several charging stations have been set up at fuel stations and in commercial areas of the twin cities.

A resident of Islamabad Sohail Tanveer who recently bought an electric bike, said, “My monthly petrol expense was around Rs. 12,000. Now my electricity charging cost is less than Rs. 1,500. It is very economical.”

He said that it is easy to handle, no noise and no need to stand in queues at petrol pumps.

He told that for students, electric scooter is the best as no petrol tension and very low maintenance noting that he charge it at home at night and use it whole day.

Ride-hailing rider, Sultan said EV has doubled his savings as he used to spend half of his earning on petrol adding that with an electric bike, he save more and earn more.

“EV has changed my life as a delivery rider, fuel was my biggest expense. Now my savings have almost doubled. I just charge it for 3 hours and ride 100 kilometers,he commented.

A car owner, Saba Ahmed from Rawalpindi, said she switched to an electric car for a smooth and environment-friendly drive. “There is no engine noise, no smoke and it is very comfortable for city driving,” she said.

She remarked that as a woman, EV car is very convenient for her as no need to go to petrol pumps or workshops adding that she said, just charge it at home overnight. It is smooth, automatic and very easy to drive in Islamabad traffic.

“I was worried about battery and maintenance at first, but after one year there is zero maintenance cost. No oil change, no filter. The pick is excellent and there is no engine noise at all,”she observed.

She opined the concerned authorities to further expand charging stations, reduce EV prices and provide easy installment plans to make electric vehicles more accessible for the common man.