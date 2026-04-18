Twelve Nations condemn Israel’s Somaliland diplomatic appointment move

ISLAMABAD, APR 18 /DNA/ – The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Republic of Somalia, the Republic of the Sudan, the State of Libya, the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, the People’s the Democratic Republic of Algeria, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Palestine, the Republic of Türkiye, the Republic of Indonesia and the State of Kuwait express their strongest condemnation of Israel’s announcement of the appointment of a diplomatic representative to the so-called “Somaliland”, which is considered a flagrant violation of the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The Ministers reaffirm their unequivocal rejection of all unilateral measures that undermine the unity of states or infringe upon their sovereignty. They further underscore their firm and unwavering support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia, as well as for its legitimate state institutions, being the sole representative of the will of the Somali people.

The Ministers further emphasise that such actions constitute a blatant violation of the principles of international law, the United Nation’s Charter, and the Constitutive Act of the African Union, and sets a dangerous precedent that risks undermining stability in the Horn of Africa, which reflects negatively on regional peace and security as a whole.