Saturday, December 9, 2023
Main Menu

Turkiye’s Erdogan denounces UN ‘Israel protection council’ as Gaza death toll reaches 17,700

| December 9, 2023
Turkiye’s Erdogan denounces UN ‘Israel protection council’

Turkish President says “another world possible but without America”; More Israeli strikes reported in Khan Younis, Nusseirat camp.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Turkiye’s Erdogan denounces UN ‘Israel protection council’

Turkiye’s Erdogan denounces UN ‘Israel protection council’ as Gaza death toll reaches 17,700

Turkish President says “another world possible but without America”; More Israeli strikes reported in KhanRead More

Mufti Taqi Usmani

Gaza war will continue until end of Israeli occupation of Palestine: Mufti Taqi Usmani

ISLAMABAD, DEC 06 (DNA) — Mufti Taqi Usmani has said that the Gaza war will continue untilRead More

Comments are Closed