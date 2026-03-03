Türkiye, Pakistan join forces for Middle East peace

ISLAMABAD, MAR 3 /DNA/ – In a high-stakes telephone conversation tonight, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned the escalating military confrontation in the Middle East, with Islamabad explicitly denouncing the “Israeli attack on Iran” and subsequent strikes on Gulf nations.

According to an official readout from the Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif strongly condemned the Israeli operations and reaffirmed Pakistan’s “full solidarity” with Gulf countries following what he described as “regrettable attacks” on “brotherly Gulf states.”

The call comes as the region teeters on the brink of a wider war. While the statement did not specify which Gulf nations were targeted, the language signals deep concern in Islamabad over the spillover effects of the Israel-Iran shadow war into the Arabian Peninsula.

Sharif informed Erdoğan that he has already initiated outreach to Gulf leadership, offering Pakistan’s readiness to “play a constructive role in promoting de-escalation and dialogue.”

The two leaders agreed that “maximum restraint by all parties is imperative” to prevent the situation from spiraling into a full-blown regional conflagration.

Beyond the immediate crisis, the conversation touched on developments in Afghanistan, with both leaders resolving to remain in “close and frequent contact” to pursue shared regional stability.

The call underscores the close coordination between Pakistan and Türkiye—two key Muslim powers—as they navigate a rapidly deteriorating security environment from the Eastern Mediterranean to the Persian Gulf.