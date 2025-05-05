Turkiye, Oman envoys pledge deeper military ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, MAY 5 /DNA/ – The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. Matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics and bilateral cooperation were discussed during the meetings.

Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s pro-active initiatives for regional peace and security, particularly through Regional Maritime Security Patrols. Both Ambassadors commended Pakistan Navy’s efforts in promoting maritime security and stability in the region. They reaffirmed their commitment to bolster defence cooperation with Pakistan, forging a robust partnership in regional security.

The visit of Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman will further strengthen relations between friendly countries in general and armed forces in particular.