Turkiye nominates Feridun Hadi Sinirlioglu for UN’s top job

ISTANBUL: Turkiye has nominated Feridun Hadi Sinirlioglu, head of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), to be the next UN secretary-general, a diplomatic source confirmed on Saturday.

The move came after a deadlock in the selection process, with the latest straw poll at the UN Security Council held on Friday returning an inconclusive outcome.



Contacted by AFP, the Turkish diplomatic source confirmed that the nomination letter dated Friday from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was submitted to the presidents of the UN General Assembly and the Security Council.

In the letter, published by Turkish media, Erdogan said the nomination reflected Ankara’s commitment to “effective multilateralism” at a time when “geopolitical divisions are deepening and trust between nations is diminishing”.

With more than four decades of experience in international relations and diplomacy, Sinirlioglu has held some of Turkiye’s highest diplomatic positions, including foreign minister and permanent representative to the United Nations, Erdogan said in the letter.

The choice of next UN chief would be crucial in steering the international community towards “a more peaceful, just and sustainable future” amid mounting global challenges, he added.

The outgoing secretary-general, Antonio Guterres of Portugal, ends his second five-year term on December 31.

Even if a candidate earns the required nine votes from the 15 available in the Security Council, they must also avoid a veto by the five major powers, which are deeply divided.

Once a candidate clears those bars, their name will go to the General Assembly of all UN members for confirmation.