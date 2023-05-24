Turkıye Cuisine Week kick-starts in the Capital

Turkish cuisine presents its distinctive and diverse flavors to the world during ‘Turkish Cuisine Week’ from May 21-27: Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci

Centrelıne Report/DNA

ISLAMABAD, MAY 24: Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Paçaci inaugurated ‘Turkish Cuisine Week’, featuring unique recipes from local dishes of Hatay province.

Addressing the audience, the Ambassador said, “Shaped by more than a thousand years of cultures and traditions, social heritage, and stories, Turkish cuisine presents its distinctive and diverse flavors to the world during ‘Turkish Cuisine Week’ from May 21-27.

“In its second year, the cuisine introduces Türkiye’s rich gastronomic culture to a broad audience at home and abroad through the representations of the Republic of Türkiye,” he added.

Talking about the similarity of foods between Türkiye and Pakistan, he said, “The food in some regions of Türkiye is similar to Pakistani food, especially the food of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and northern regions.”

Featuring more than 650 dishes, Hatay’s gastronomy is a Mediterranean cuisine characterized by fresh vegetables, quality olive oil, and legumes and cereals. Hatay menu, showcased in this year’s international events, includes flatbread with red pepper paste, olive salad, hummus, kisi (fine bulgur salad), oven-baked kebap, and rose syrup.

During ‘Turkish Cuisine Week’, numerous dishes reflecting timeless and sustainable Turkish cuisine will be prepared with local ingredients and traditional cooking techniques. Events held across Türkiye’s 81 provinces will showcase all aspects of Turkish cuisine, including Turkish coffee, Turkish tea, and Turkish delight.

Timeless, Sustainable: Turkish Cuisine is Back on the World Stage!

‘Included in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in gastronomy, the city of Antakya in Hatay province has long been world-renowned for its diverse cuisine. Featuring more than 650 dishes, Hatay’s gastronomy is a Mediterranean cuisine characterized by fresh vegetables, quality olive oil, and legumes and cereals. Hatay menu, showcased in this year’s international events, includes flatbread with red pepper paste, olive salad, hummus, kısır (fine bulgur salad), oven-baked kebap and rose syrup’, the ambassador added.

He further said, Turkish cuisine is naturally waste-free, with recipes that use every component of each product and stand out with a sustainable structure. Meals are prepared without wasting ingredients, and tables are laden with healing specialties such as vinegar and pickles that are made of food scraps.

Ambassador Pacaci further said, the transformation of potential food waste into edible delicacies reveals a gastronomic tradition that preserves biodiversity and is ecologically sustainable. Turkish cuisine also stands out due to its cultural sustainability – featuring dining and drinking rituals formed around feelings of unity and solidarity.

Tables, where the entire family gathers and guests are accepted as guests of God, bring together people of all ages, conditions and social classes, playing an essential role in social cohesion, he added.

It may be mentioned here that the traditional tables are one manifestation of the generosity of the Turkish people, their love of sharing and solidarity, and a daily life-affirming culture that has existed for thousands of years. Turkish cuisine, also an essential component of Türkiye’s intangible social heritage, guarantees the transfer and sustainability of cultural heritage to new generations in this respect.=DNA

