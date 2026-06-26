Turkiye beats USA to end FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on a high

MEXICO CITY: Turkiye ended its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on a winning note, beating a much-changed United States side 3-2 thanks to Kaan Ayhan’s stoppage-time winner at Los Angeles Stadium on Thursday.

The result was Turkiye’s first victory of the tournament, although it was not enough to keep its knockout hopes alive. The United States had already secured top spot in Group D and qualification for the Round of 32 before kickoff, allowing it to make nine changes to the starting XI.

Despite the wholesale changes, the host made a flying start for the third successive group match as Auston Trusty headed home in the third minute, delighting a sell-out crowd.

Turkiye hit ​back through Arda Guler and Baris Yilmaz for ⁠their first goals of the tournament before Sebastian Berhalter drove ‌in a long-range effort shortly after halftime to pull the USA level. But substitute Ayhan had the last laugh when he found ‌an empty net at the ​far post for the winner.

USA now turns its ⁠focus to Wednesday’s knockout-round meeting ⁠with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Santa Clara, while ‌Turkiye heads home having at least salvaged some pride.

Turkiye vs USA player ratings

Turkiye

Çakir (7.0), Çelik (7.6), Kabak (7.2), Bardakci (7.3), Aydin (8.1), Özcan (7.4), Kökcü (7.7), Elmali (7.5), Güler (8.3), Yildiz (6.6), Yilmaz (8.4)

Substitutes: Söyüncü (No rating), Uzun (No rating), Ayhan (No rating), Müldür (No rating), Kahveci (No rating)

USA

Turner (5.6), Scally (6.1), McKenzie (5.6), Trusty (7.3), Robinson (6.3), McKennie (7.4), Berhalter (8.8), Reyna (6.1) Weah (5.6), Pepi (5.7), Aaronson (6.1)

Substitutes: Pulisic (6.1), Freeman (6.7), Dest (6.3), Zendejas (5.8), Tillman (No rating)