Saturday, May 10, 2025
Türkiye backs Pak’s measured response to regional aggression

| May 10, 2025
Türkiye

ISLAMABAD, MAY 10 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, today spoke with the Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan.

The DPM/FM apprised him of the current situation in the region following last night’s Indian aggression and Pakistan’s subsequent response.

The Turkish FM lauded Pakistan’s measured and restrained response. Both leaders agreed to maintain close contact.=DNA

