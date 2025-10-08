Turkish village Ortahisar named among world’s 50 most beautiful

KARACHI, OCT 8 /DNA/ – Cappadocia, one of the world’s most extraordinary natural wonders, has received another global recognition with Ortahisar earning a place on Forbes’ 2025 list of The World’s 50 Most Beautiful Villages. Known for its iconic fairy chimneys and hot-air balloon rides, Cappadocia continues to enchant travelers, and Ortahisar, a historic village just six kilometers from Ürgüp, is now in the spotlight as a must-visit destination blending timeless heritage with breathtaking landscapes.

At the centre of Ortahisar rises its striking castle, believed to date back to the Hittite period. Carved into a towering fairy chimney, the castle’s labyrinth of caves, dovecotes, and tunnels once made it one of the earliest multi-storey settlements. Today, it remains one of the highest vantage points in the region, offering spectacular views of Cappadocia’s volcanic terrain shaped over millions of years by wind, rain, and eruptions from Mount Erciyes, Hasandağ, and Güllüdağ.

The village is also celebrated for its vernacular architecture and authentic atmosphere. Narrow stone alleys wind past apricot stalls and tea gardens, leading visitors toward valleys that once stored local produce in naturally cool cave cellars. The area is home to centuries-old churches and monasteries such as Sarıca, Cambazlı, Tavşanlı, and HallaçDeresi, reflecting Cappadocia’s deep religious and cultural heritage.

Beyond Ortahisar, Cappadocia offers travelers a wealth of experiences, from exploring mysterious underground cities and rock-carved churches to staying in unique cave hotels that combine history with modern comfort. Visitors can take horseback rides among dramatic rock formations, join pottery workshops, or unwind with spa treatments in luxury cave resorts. Cappadocian cuisine adds another dimension, with dishes slow-cooked in clay pots, regional fruits paired with tender meats, and drinks crafted from grapes grown in volcanic soil. The region’s culinary excellence was recently recognized by the MICHELIN Guide, which placed Cappadocia on its Türkiye map, reinforcing its status as a premier cultural and gastronomic destination.

With Ortahisar’s new accolade, Cappadocia reaffirms its position as one of the world’s most enchanting travel destinations, where nature, history, and culture seamlessly intertwine.