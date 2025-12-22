Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz pays tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs in Baku

BAKU, Dec 22 – A Turkish delegation led by Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku on December 22.

The delegation paid tribute to the Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, put flowers at their graves, and placed a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The delegation also visited the “Turkish Martyrdom” monument erected in memory of the heroic Turkish soldiers who died in the battles for the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Armenian Dashnak troops in 1918, and put a wreath and flowers at the monument.