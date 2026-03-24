Turkish University Fair 2026 to Be Held in Islamabad and Lahore

DNA

Islamabad – The Turkish University Fair 2026 is scheduled to take place in Islamabad and Lahore, bringing together a range of higher education institutions from Türkiye and offering students in Pakistan access to information on international study opportunities.

The event will be held on 30 March 2026 at the Marriott Hotel, Islamabad, followed by a second session on 01 April 2026 at the Nishat Hotel, Lahore, with participation expected from students, educators, and academic institutions across both cities.

Organized under the Maarif Agency with the support of the Turkish Maarif Foundation and the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Türkiye, the fair aims to strengthen academic engagement between Pakistan and Türkiye. According to the organizers, around 20 universities from Türkiye are expected to participate.

In addition to student engagement, the fair is also designed to facilitate institutional interaction. Representatives from Pakistani schools and universities will have the opportunity to meet their Turkish counterparts through structured sessions, focusing on potential collaboration areas such as student mobility, academic partnerships, and joint initiatives.

Previous editions of the Turkish University Fair have recorded significant attendance from students and educators, indicating a growing interest in higher education opportunities in Türkiye. Organizers note that this year’s edition builds on that momentum while further expanding institutional participation.

Türkiye has increasingly emerged as one of the most preferred destinations for international students, recognized among the top global study hubs due to its diverse academic offerings, internationally accredited universities, and comparatively accessible education system. Its student-friendly environment, cultural diversity, and strong scholarship opportunities continue to attract students from across the world, positioning the country as a competitive and appealing option for higher education. Türkiye currently hosts over 380,000 international students from more than 180 countries.