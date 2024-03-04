Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan greets Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, MAR 4 /DNA/ – Today, the President of Republic of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to President Erdoğan for this gracious gesture of brotherhood and fraternity. He underlined that enduring people-to-people bonds and strong religious and cultural linkages underpinned robust Pakistan-Turkiye relationship.

Prime Minister Sharif also conveyed that Pakistan looked forward to welcoming President Erdoğan for the upcoming session of Pak-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) being scheduled to be held in Islamabad in near future.

Recalling strong bonds of friendship that exist between the governments and peoples of the two countries, the two leaders expressed their desire and commitment to work closely with each other to take the bilateral relationship to unprecedented heights of cooperation and fraternity.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed their commitment for a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.