Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali Zardari

Karachi, MAR 12 /DNA/ – The President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, called President Asif Ali Zardari and congratulated him on assuming the office of the President of Pakistan.

Both Presidents also exchanged views on matters of bilateral importance and underscored the need for further improving cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

President Asif Ali Zardari thanked the Turkish President for his telephone call and warm wishes. President Asif Ali Zardari wished Happy Ramadan to Turkish nation and desired to see role of Turkish women in Islamic world. He also desired to soon invite President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Pakistan.