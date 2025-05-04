Monday, May 5, 2025
Main Menu

Turkish Naval Ship TCG BÜYÜKADA visits Karachi

| May 4, 2025
Turkish Naval Ship TCG BÜYÜKADA visits Karachi

KARACHI, MAY 4 /DNA/ – Turkish Naval Ship TCG BÜYÜKADA arrived at Karachi Port on a goodwill visit. Upon arrival, the ship was warmly welcomed by officials from both the Turkish and Pakistan Navies.

During its stay in Karachi, the crew of TCG BÜYÜKADA will engage in a series of professional interactions with Pakistan Navy personnel. The visit aims to enhance mutual understanding and strengthen maritime cooperation between the two navies.

The goodwill visit of TCG BÜYÜKADA stands as a testament to the ever-strengthening maritime collaboration between Pakistan and Türkiye. It reflects the deep-rooted mutual trust and strategic partnership between the two brotherly nations, anchored in centuries-old historical and cultural ties.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Mohsin Naqvi meets Interior Minister of Oman

Mohsin Naqvi meets Interior Minister of Oman

DNA MUSCAT, MAY 4: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Ministry of Interior ofRead More

Turkish Naval Ship TCG BÜYÜKADA visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG BÜYÜKADA visits Karachi

KARACHI, MAY 4 /DNA/ – Turkish Naval Ship TCG BÜYÜKADA arrived at Karachi Port onRead More

Comments are Closed