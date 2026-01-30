Turkish Military Chief receives guard of honour at GHQ

RAWALPINDI, JAN 30 /DNA/ – General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Chief of the Turkish General Staff, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, at General Headquarters (GHQ) today. Upon his arrival at the General Headquarters, he was presented with the guard of honour by a smartly turned contingent of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

During the meeting, besides dilating upon matters of mutual interest, prevailing regional and global security landscape, and prospects for strengthening bilateral defence and military cooperation were also discussed. The dignitaries expressed satisfaction on current trajectory of Pakistan-Türkiye relations while underscoring the requirement of maintaining close coordination and enhancing defence collaboration.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir highlighted longstanding brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye, rooted in shared history, mutual trust, and strong people-to-people ties. He appreciated the support and cooperation extended by the Turkish Armed Forces and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral military-to-military relations.

General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu expressed gratitude for the warm reception and appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces. He reaffirmed Turkiye’s resolve to deepen defence cooperation, including training, joint exercises, and capacity-building initiatives.

The visit reflects the enduring strategic partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye and their shared commitment to regional peace, stability, and security.