Turkish leader Erdoğan holds high-level meeting with Qatari top diplomat in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, MAR 27: Turkey‘s president met Qatar’s foreign minister in Istanbul on Saturday. The meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani at the Vahdettin Mansion lasted around an hour and 45 minutes.

Earlier this month, Turkey, Qatar, and Russia announced they plan to make joint efforts for a political solution to end the decade-long conflict in Syria.

