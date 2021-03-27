Turkish leader Erdoğan holds high-level meeting with Qatari top diplomat in Istanbul
ISTANBUL, MAR 27: Turkey‘s president met Qatar’s foreign minister in Istanbul on Saturday. The meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani at the Vahdettin Mansion lasted around an hour and 45 minutes.
Earlier this month, Turkey, Qatar, and Russia announced they plan to make joint efforts for a political solution to end the decade-long conflict in Syria.
