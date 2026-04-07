Turkish general visits Pakistan Navy Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, APR 7 /DNA/ – Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, General Levent ERGÜN, visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called on Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), T Bt, Chief of the Naval Staff.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the dignitary was received by the Chief of the Naval Staff. During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest, the regional maritime security environment arising from the ongoing Israel-US-Iran conflict and bilateral defence collaboration were discussed. Both sides underscored the importance of further strengthening military cooperation between the two countries, with a particular focus on training and joint military exercises.

Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted Pakistan Navy’s contributions for regional maritime security. General Levent ERGÜN acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and role in promoting collaborative maritime security.

The visit of the Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces reflects the deep-rooted strategic partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye and their shared resolve to contribute toward a secure and stable maritime environment.