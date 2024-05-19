Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan Arrives in Islamabad for High-Level Talks

ISLAMABAD, MAY 19 /DNA/ – The Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan (@hakanfidan), has arrived in Islamabad for a two-day official visit. He was warmly received by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia) Ambassador Ahmed Naseem Warraich.

During his visit, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and engage in comprehensive discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50). The meetings will focus on reviewing the state of bilateral relations and preparing for upcoming high-level engagements between Türkiye and Pakistan.