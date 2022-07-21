Turkish envoy

lauds Pakistan’s

role for stability

The COAS says that Pakistan highly values brotherly relations with Turkiye

DNA

RAWALPINDI: Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci on Thursday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ and appreciated Pakistan’s role for regional stability.

During the meeting, matters of regional security situation, mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries, were discussed, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS said, “We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkiye which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities”.

The visiting dignitary pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.