Turkish embassy hosts event for Int’l Women’s Day

ISLAMABAD, MAR 9 /DNA/ – The Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan Neziroglu, and his wife hosted a special and dignified reception in the federal capital to commemorate International Women’s Day, bringing together a distinguished cross-section of Pakistani female leadership and members of the diplomatic corps.

The event, held at the Turkish Embassy, served as a celebration of women’s achievements and a testament to the strong socio-cultural bonds between Türkiye and Pakistan. The atmosphere was one of camaraderie and mutual respect as prominent figures from the world of politics, media, and social welfare gathered on the occasion.

Among the notable Pakistani attendees were Chairman of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Ambreen Jan; Chairman of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Samina Khalid; and senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Senator, Sherry Rehman. Ms. Misbah Khar was also present at the gathering.

The diplomatic community was well-represented, with the Ambassador of Rwanda and the Representative of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also in attendance, highlighting the international significance of the day.

The hosts, Ambassador Dr. Neziroglu and his wife, personally welcomed the guests, underscoring the importance Türkiye places on the role of women in society. The evening provided a platform for meaningful dialogue on women’s empowerment and their pivotal role in national development, set against the backdrop of the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Türkiye.