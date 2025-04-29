Turkish Embassy Celebrates National Sovereignty and Children’s Day with Festive Spirit

ISLAMABAD, APR 29 (DNA):The Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye celebrated National Sovereignty and Children’s Day with great enthusiasm and cultural vibrance, drawing a large number of attendees including families, diplomats, and children from various communities.

Hosted by Ambassador Dr. Irfan Neziroğlu, the event turned the Turkish Embassy into a lively venue of joy, reflection, and cultural pride, marking the special day dedicated to the future custodians of every nation—its children. A wide range of activities and stalls were set up to engage young visitors in entertainment, education, and cultural exploration.

Visitors were especially drawn to the rich cultural exhibits, traditional artifacts, and interactive sessions presented at the stalls, providing insights into the heritage and identity of culture and heritrage.

The event featured fun-filled games, art corners, and performances that created a festive and inclusive environment for children and their families. Colorful decorations, traditional food, and music further enhanced the celebratory mood.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Dr. Irfan Neziroğlu expressed the significance of April 23rd, which commemorates the establishment of the Turkish Grand National Assembly in 1920, and honors children as symbols of peace and the architects of the future. He noted that the celebration not only reflects Türkiye’s enduring commitment to its founding values but also reinforces the bond of friendship with its global partners, including Pakistan.

The National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebration at the Turkish Embassy once again underlined the importance of cultural diplomacy, community engagement, and the universal message of investing in the next generation.