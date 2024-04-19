Turkish Chief of General Staff receives prestigious award from President Zardari

ISLAMABAD, APR 19 /DNA/ – President Asif Ali Zardari conferring the award of Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon the Turkish Chief of General Staff, Republic of Turkiye, General Metin Gurak, in recognition of his services in strengthening defence relations between Pakistan and Turkiye, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on 19-04-2024.

President Asif Ali Zardari meeting with the Turkish Chief of General Staff, Republic of Turkiye, General Metin Gurak, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on 19-04-2024.