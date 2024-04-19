Friday, April 19, 2024
Turkish Chief of General Staff receives prestigious award from President Zardari

April 19, 2024
Turkish Chief of General Staff receives prestigious award from President Zardari

ISLAMABAD, APR 19 /DNA/ – President Asif Ali Zardari conferring the award of Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon the Turkish Chief of General Staff, Republic of Turkiye, General Metin Gurak, in recognition of his services in strengthening defence relations between Pakistan and Turkiye, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on 19-04-2024.

 President Asif Ali Zardari meeting with the Turkish Chief of General Staff, Republic of Turkiye, General Metin Gurak, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on 19-04-2024.

