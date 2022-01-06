Turkish CG distributes school bags among children

Nazir Siyal

KARACHI: Consul General of Turkey said that education is an important tool in human development, the name of Pakistani nation will be bright, when these children work hard an getting good education is actually an encouragement.

The Consul General of Turkey, while distributing free books, school bags, uniforms, school shoes, stationery, etc. to the children of Government Boys Tameer Millat Campus School Gulshan-e-Iqbal here on Thursday.

He also said that it is a great pleasure for him to receive love and affection from Pakistani children and I remember my childhood and schooling.He said the children of Pakistan are intelligent and much sensible.

Turkish CG in Karachi said that the provincial government and parents are playing a key role on this occasion.

Earlier, on the arrival of Turkish CG here at Government Boys Taamir-e-Millat Campus School, the children and teachers of the school gave a warm welcome and chanted slogans of Pak-Turkey Zindabad and paid glowing tributes on the occasion.

Head Master/Principal and other teaching staff presented cultural Sindhi Ajrak and Sindhi Cap (Topi), while, the children also presented flower bouquets, to the Turkish Consul General on the occasion he was happy among the children.