Turkish, Azerbaijani political parties sign cooperation protocol

ANKARA – The governing parties of Turkey and Azerbaijan on Wednesday signed a cooperation protocol in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at Turkey’s Justice and Development (AK) Party headquarters, its deputy chairman Numan Kurtulmuş said the protocol aims at improving ties with the New Azerbaijan Party.

“Our goal is to enrich, root, and maintain these relations between the political, governing parties of the two brotherly countries by further improving them,” he said.

The party official also said that they will also pay a visit to Azerbaijan after the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation.

The protocol was signed by Kurtulmuş and Tahir Budaqov, deputy chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party.