Turkish Ambassador Neziroğlu calls on Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, SEP 18 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Türkiye, Irfan Neziroğlu, called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The Ambassador briefed the DPM/FM on progress under various bilateral institutional mechanisms aimed at advancing cooperation across a range of areas, following recent high-level interactions between Pakistan and Türkiye.

The DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further deepening engagement with Türkiye in key priority areas. He emphasised the need for relevant departments on both sides to closely coordinate preparations for the forthcoming Joint Commission and the 8th session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council with a view to advancing the bilateral agenda.

The two sides also exchanged views on the evolving regional situation. The DPM/FM underscored that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to resolving issues and achieving lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.