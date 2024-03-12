Turkish ambassador calls on PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, MAR 12 /DNA/ – Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Mehmet Pacaci, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, earlier today.

The Ambassador congratulated the Prime Minister on his re-election and conveyed best wishes from the leadership of Turkiye and emphasized the importance of strengthening the fraternal ties between both countries.

The Prime Minister deeply appreciated the congratulatory telephone call and message of felicitations from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan immediately after his re-election.

He emphasised that Pakistan and Turkiye enjoyed exemplary bilateral relations that were based on shared history, religion and culture and were unshakeable.

The Prime Minister said both countries needed to work together to achieve the annual target of US$ 5 billion in bilateral trade. He also called upon the two sides to enhance their bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest including trade, defence, connectivity and culture. In this regard, he congratulated Turkiye on the successful flight of KAAN 5th generation fighter aircraft.

On core issues, the Prime Minister said Pakistan deeply appreciated Turkiye’s firm and consistent support for the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to Turkiye on the issue of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his invitation to President Erdogan to visit Pakistan. He said the people of Pakistan looked forward to the visit that would also provide a useful opportunity for both sides to carry out extensive consultations during the 7th session of High Level Strategic Coordination Council (HLSCC).