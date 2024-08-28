Turkish Ambassador bids farewell, praises bilateral economic progress

ISLAMABAD, AUG 28 /DNA/ – Mehmet Paçaci, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, paid a farewell courtesy call on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, at the Finance Division today. The meeting underscored the deep-rooted and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Türkiye, founded on shared faith, history, and cultural affinities.

The Finance Minister expressed appreciation for the outgoing Ambassador’s contributions to strengthening bilateral relations and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue deepening its partnership with Türkiye across various sectors, including trade, investment, technical cooperation, and more. The Minister also highlighted the progress made during the recent visit of the Turkish trade delegation to Pakistan, led by Prof. Dr. Omer Bolat, Trade Minister of Turkiye, which helped in exploring new avenues for cooperation in sectors such as energy, agriculture, infrastructure, and technology.

Ambassador Paçaci, in his remarks, expressed gratitude for the cooperation and support extended by the Government of Pakistan during his tenure. He also extended appreciation on behalf of the trade delegation of Turkiye and noted that these engagements would further solidify economic ties and help unlock the vast potential for bilateral trade and investment.

The meeting also highlighted the signing of the Trade in Goods Agreement 2022, as a significant step towards achieving the bilateral trade target of USD 5 billion. Both sides underscored the need for enhancing the trade and investment portfolio through more Government-to-Government (G2G) and Business-to-Business (B2B) arrangements.

In the end, the Minister extended his best wishes to Ambassador Paçaci in his future endeavors and expressed confidence for continued collaboration and enduring friendship between Pakistan and Türkiye. The Ambassador also assured of Turkiye’s continued commitment to working towards the common goals of both nations.