Turkish airports see 30M passengers in January-May
ANKARA – The number of air passengers in Turkey-including transit passengers-totaled 30 million in the first five months of 2021, the country’s airport authority announced on Monday.
During the January-May period, the country’s airports served a total of 18.4 million domestic and 11 million international passengers, the General Directorate of the State Airports Authority (DHMI) data showed.
Airports in the country served 467,160 planes-including overflights. Air cargo traffic registered at around 1 million tons, according to the DHMI figures.
The top most crowded airports Istanbul Airport and Ataturk Airport-both in the country’s largest metropolitan city — saw a total of 19,808 aircraft during the same period.
In May alone, Turkey served 5.5 million passengers, 82,120 aircraft, and 227,232 tons of mail and cargo.
