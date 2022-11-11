Turkish Airline to facilitate business community

Islamabad, NOV 11 /DNA/ – Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) said that the close cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey was important to promote trade and exports of both countries. He said that direct air links play an important role in promoting business and people-to-people relations. He lauded the initiative of PIA and Turkish airlines to sign a code-share agreement on the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations that would enable Pakistani passengers to fly to Europe, UK and USA from Istanbul that would also help the business community in accessing these markets. He said this while talking to Ali Battal, General Manager Islamabad & North, Turkish Airline during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that Turkish Airline serves 252 international destinations in 122 countries and Pakistan has no direct air links with Central Asia. He proposed that Turkish Airlines should launch flights from Istanbul via Pakistan to Central Asian States that would help Pakistan to improve trade ties with these countries. He said that Turkish Airlines should consider direct flights from Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi to other countries to facilitate the business community and the general passengers. He said that at least one flight in a week for the business community would be helpful in exploring various potential markets for trade and exports. He said that the Turkish Airline should cooperate with Pakistan in improving the performance of PIA. He said that PIA has offered discounts to ICCI members on domestic and international flights and proposed that Turkish airlines should also consider such a facility for ICCI members.

Speaking at the occasion, Ali Battal, General Manager Islamabad &North, Turkish Airline said that theirAirline is connecting Pakistan with different countries, which will be beneficial for further improving bilateral ties between our two countries. He said that Turkey and Pakistan are brotherly countries based on common religion & culture and Turkish Airline is planning to extend its services in Pakistan to provide best services to the business community and the public passengers. He assured that Turkish Airline will do its best to facilitate the ICCI delegations in visiting foreign countries for business tours.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI, Zafar Bakhtawari, Amir Hamza, Rizwan Chheena, Raja Imtiaz, Abbas Hashmi, Maqsood Tabish, Parveen Khan, Nasira Ali and others also spoke at the occasion and gave useful proposals to promote strong cooperation in aviation sector between Pakistan and Turkey.