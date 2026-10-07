Turkish agency TIKA powers Pakistan’s future teachers with solar, digital upgrade

ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (DNA):Empowering teachers to brighten classrooms, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has upgraded the Teach For Pakistan Training Center in Islamabad with state-of-the-art digital and solar infrastructure.



The centre, which prepares young teachers for public schools in low-income communities, has now been equipped with advanced audiovisual and video conferencing systems, 10 laptops, and a 25 kVA solar energy system.



The upgrade will ensure uninterrupted, high-quality in-person and online training for around 115 teaching fellows and 20 trainers every year, ultimately benefiting more than 7,000 students in underprivileged areas.

Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar, highlighted the close ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, saying, “We are two countries and one heart.” She thanked TIKA for its continued support to the education sector in Pakistan, particularly for strengthening teacher training initiatives.

TIKA Vice President Dr. Ali Ercan stated that the project’s impact would extend beyond the training centre and these tools will help prepare young teachers who will take their skills, ideas and commitment into public school classrooms across Pakistan. He said “a good teacher helps children learn, but also encourages them to ask questions, gain confidence and see new possibilities for their future.”

Teach For Pakistan recruits and trains talented university graduates for a two-year teaching programme in underserved public schools. By strengthening the infrastructure behind this work, the project supports both teacher development and wider access to quality education, carrying Türkiye–Pakistan cooperation forward to the next generation.