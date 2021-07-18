Turkey’s official unhappy with EU top court decision on Muslim rights
Turkey‘s presidential spokesman on Sunday expressed disappointment with the European Court of Justice‘s decision on headscarves, calling it disrespect for Muslim women’s religious freedom.
“The decision by the European Court of Justice on the headscarf in the workplace is another blow to the rights of Muslim women with headscarves and will play right into the hands of those warmongers against Islam in Europe,” said Ibrahim Kalın on Twitter.
“Does the concept of religious freedom now exclude Muslims?” he questioned.
The European Court of Justice on Thursday ruled on two cases brought by Muslim women in Germany who were suspended from their jobs for wearing headscarves.
It ruled that companies in member states can ban employees from wearing headscarves if they “need to present a neutral image to customers.”
