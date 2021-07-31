Turkey wins 1st-ever Olympic medal in archery, Gazoz claims gold

ANKARA, JUL 31 – Turkish archer Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in men’s individual archery final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and brought his country its first-ever Olympic medal in archery on Saturday.

Previously, the Turkish archer faced Japan’s Takaharu Furukawa, won the semifinal match 7-3 to reach the final.

World no. 4 Mete Gazoz has two individual Archery World Cup championships, one gold medal in recurve man at Mediterranean Games and has two gold medals in individual at European Youth Championships throughout his career.