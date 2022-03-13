Turkey, Greece agree to improve ties amid Ukraine conflict
ISTANBUL, MAR 13: Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis agreed in talks in Istanbul on Sunday to keep communication channels open and improve ties despite disagreements, the Turkish presidency said.
The two countries carry a special responsibility in the security architecture in Europe, which has changed with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and their increased cooperation will have regional benefits, the presidency said after the talks.
